Steps are being taken to remove a group of travellers from Beacon Park.

Lichfield District Council said caravans pulled onto the Bunkers Hill car park yesterday (20th July), with two of the vehicles making it into the park itself before the entrance gate was secured.

The local authority has issued a section 77 notice to remove them from the car park and Beacon Park.

Authority from a Magistrates Court is required for the eviction to take place which should be early next week.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“Travellers arrived at Beacon Park yesterday and are currently on the Bunkers Hill car park and land adjacent to it. “We are working to remove them so that both amenities are available to the public again as soon as possible.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

It follows travellers left land on Boley Park in recent days.