Staff and children from a Lichfield pre-school are celebrating after receiving a £1,100 grant.

The money was awarded to Jack and Jill’s Pre-School by the Ford Britain Trust.

It will be used to purchase education resources to support active, hands-on play at the Darwin Hall-based organisation.

The grant came after an application on behalf of John O’Connell by his daughter-in-law whose daughter attends the pre-school. He previously worked for Ford for 20 years.

A spokesperson for the pre-school said:

“The grant will help Jack and Jill’s to continue to be a vibrant part of the local community and to provide quality early years education in our area.” Jack and Jill’s Pre-School spokesperson

The grant was celebrated at a final day of term event yesterday (20th July) which saw children waved off as they prepare to start school in September.

More details on Jack and Jill’s Pre-School is available online.