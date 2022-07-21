Talks have taken place over proposals to convert an empty Burntwood pub into a community space.

The discussions between the owner of the site of The Oak at Sankey’s Corner and Burntwood Town Council have taken place, a meeting of Lichfield District Council was told.

The building has sat empty for a number of years, despite previous plans to convert it into a restaurant being approved.

But Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader of Lichfield District Council, said alternative proposals were now being explored.

“Burntwood Town Council have been looking at the derelict pub and whether or not that could be turned into a community space. “They have engaged with the landlord and done costings where they believe they could make it financially viable – but that only becomes possible if the money comes from somewhere to carry out the refurbishment. “From Lichfield District Council’s perspective, it is very much in our mind when we look at the UK Shared Prosperity Fund as we are keen to ensure all parts of the district benefit from that funding.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Eadie also updated the overview and scrutiny committee on additional work involving the district council, the town council and Staffordshire County Council as part of the Burntwood Town Deal.

“The town deal has been in place for some time – the purpose of it is to try and provide local guidance and coordination to deliver strategic projects and programmes. “To give an idea these are developments in terms of retail offers, health facilities, housing mix, transport links, and looking at opportunities for leisure and health improvement.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

But Cllr Steve Norman, Labour representative for Chase Terrace ward, told the meeting actions rather than words were needed to bring about real change in Burntwood.

“The timescales are all medium to long – there’s nothing specific. There’s a lack of real commitment here. “On Sankey’s Corner, I can’t get a handle on what is happening except that meeting after meeting is taking place with discussions but no real actions. “There’s been bad planning in Burntwood over many decades – we haven’t got a centre as such, but we need some specifics here. When are things going to happen? “I’d like to hear when we can get some concrete proposals and timelines down for the Sankey’s Corner development.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Eadie said Lichfield District Council was committed to helping to deliver much-needed improvements in Burntwood, highlighting recent work to install new play equipment and revamp local public toilets.