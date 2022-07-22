Council chiefs say “summer vibes” will be bringing people to Lichfield in the coming weeks.

A temporary beach at Lichfield Cathedral, the arrival of Carters Steam Fair and Crooked House in the Park are among the activities on offer in the coming weeks.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for leisure at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Lichfield is bringing summer vibes to the region this year and has a wonderful and varied offering of events and activities. “We’re also ideally located for any Commonwealth Games visitors looking to make the most of their stay in the region – Lichfield offers history, culture and heritage aplenty, coupled with modern-day city experiences. We have something for everyone. “With plenty to see and do throughout the district, we are very much looking forward to seeing everyone and giving them a warm Lichfield welcome.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Full details of events and activities are available online.