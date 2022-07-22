A celebrity antiques expert will be filming new episodes of his show in Lichfield next week.

David Dickinson will be at Richard Winterton Auctioneers in Fradley on 26th July.

The items will go under the hammer for episodes of Dickinson’s Real Deal.

Richard Winterton said:

“We are delighted to be hosting a double auction for David Dickinson’s show featuring items consigned from two very popular valuation events at Wolverhampton Racecourse and Burton Market Hall.” Richard Winterton

Members of the public are welcome to join the audience for the filming during day two of the company’s antiques and home sale starting at 9.30am on 26th July.

For more details call 01543 251081 or email office@richardwinterton.co.uk.