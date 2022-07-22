A new public art sculpture trail will be coming to Lichfield next summer.

March of the Elephants is being launched by Whittington-based St Giles Hospice in partnership with Wild in Art.

More than 60 sculptures decorated by artists, businesses and community groups will be on display across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield for ten weeks before being auctioned off to raise funds for the charity.

Andrew Harkness, chief executive at St Giles Hospice, said:

“The trail will bring tourism and economic benefits to the region, put smiles on people’s faces, promote wellbeing and exploration and raise vital funds for St Giles Hospice. “This is the largest event we have ever held. We hope that the community join us in celebrating the care delivered by St Giles in line with our 40th anniversary, enjoy seeing the beautiful elephant sculptures and perhaps learn a bit more about what hospice care is all about.” Andrew Harkness, St Giles Hospice

A number of sponsors have already agreed to support the initiative but it is now looking for others to join in, along with schools and community groups.

Charlie Langhorne, managing director and co-founder of Wild in Art, said:

“We are delighted to be working with St Giles Hospice to create the March of the Elephants sculpture trail. “Our events are designed to bring the enjoyment of public art to everyone while offering new ways for people to explore their local area. “Sponsorship of an elephant sculpture is a fabulous opportunity and there are many exciting ways to benefit from a collaboration and support St Giles Hospice.” Charlie Langhorne, Wild in Art

St Giles Hospice will soon be announcing some of the partners and sponsors who have already marched on board for 2023, but is now calling out for other businesses to take the opportunity to get involved by sponsoring an elephant sculpture.

There is also an opportunity for schools and community groups to join in the march, with a chance to design and adopt their very own mini elephant sculpture.

If you’re an artist, represent a business, school, college, or local community group and want to be involved, or are interested in finding out more, email elephants@stgileshospice.com.