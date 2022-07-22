A former chairman of Lichfield District Council criticised after asking for a definition of where Burntwood says he does know where the town is.

Cllr David Leytham asked for clarification at a meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee as part of a debate on development plans in the town.

But despite having served in senior roles, including as a former cabinet member, the Conservative representative for Whittington and Streethay asked for the committee to “define Burntwood”.

“It’s a huge sprawl, and usually we struggle to understand what we mean by that word ‘Burntwood’. “On a map where does it start?” Cllr David Leytham, Lichfield District Council

His comments drew criticism from Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council.

She said councillors representing the district should not need locations pointing out to them.

“When Cllr Leytham asked for a definition of what Burntwood is, my jaw dropped to the floor. “He’s a former chairman of the district council, a former cabinet member and former chair of the overview and scrutiny committee and should know exactly what and where Burntwood is. “It goes to show, though, that for too long the leadership at Lichfield District Council has ignored Burntwood and its needs – but I really do hope this is now changing.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Leytham told Lichfield Live his comments at the meeting were designed to help provide detail on the broader area.