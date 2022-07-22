A family-run hair and skincare business has been honoured at an international awards ceremony.

The Good Zest Company, based in Colton, scooped a silver and bronze medal for their organic lime body ways and shampoo at the Free From Skincare Awards.

The competition is designed to celebrate manufacturers across Europe who create skincare products that are free from many of the allergens, preservatives, additives and fragrances associated with skin sensitivities, allergies, and ethical, environmental and health concerns.

Co-founder Rose Sergeant said the accolade had followed a month-long assessment by experienced cosmetic testers and a judging panel.

“We’re thrilled to have won two medals at our first ever attempt at entering an international cosmetic award. “At the heart of everything we do, is the simple commitment to create organic hair and skincare that is good for you, our planet and all living things. “As a small family business based in rural Staffordshire, it’s wonderful to be recognised internationally.” Rose Sergeant, The Good Zest Company

The Good Zest Company was founded in 2020 when Rose’s husband had an allergic reaction to a seemingly natural shampoo.

After examining the product, she said she was shocked to learn about the chemical processes involved.

So Rose used her background in clinical aromatherapy and sustainability to launch her own range of products – and says she’s already looking for her next one.