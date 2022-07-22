A Lichfield couple are climbing Mount Snowdon to help fund a bench in memory of their twin daughters.

Ashleigh Sayce and Gary Clayton will take on the challenge on 27th August.

It comes after the loss of their daughters Elsie Rose and Nancie Mae after they developed Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS) during pregnancy.

The rare condition occurs in pregnancies where twins share one placenta and a network of blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients to help them develop in the womb.

Ashleigh said:

“All of the scans were perfect and our babies were looking healthy until they started showing signs of TTTS. “I was rushed to hospital to be told Nancie’s waters had broken, I was going into labour and that both of my babies wouldn’t survive due to being so early – I was 19 weeks and six days pregnant. “We were completely heartbroken knowing this was going to happen and having to just wait for nature to take its course. “But our babies were fighters and I didn’t go into labour.” Ashleigh Sayce

A scan five days later revealed there were signs of healing and the position of the twins had improved.

“We were so hopeful, but so scared by not knowing what was going to happen to our daughters. “I stayed in hospital for another week before they told me I could go home to be with my family. “The following day both of my beautiful baby girls were born sleeping at 21 weeks and four days. “We are completely distraught, but the only comfort is knowing they are together.” Ashleigh Sayce

The couple, along with their family and friends, will take on their Snowdon challenge next month to help raise money to pay for a memory bench and in aid of the Sands charity which provides support to those affected by the death of a baby.

People can donate via their online fundraising page.