Shoppers in Lichfield have been thanked for helping to support a national initiative to provide items for food banks and charities.
The equivalent of 19,123 meals were collected across Staffordshire during a Tesco Food Collection drive.
The long-life items have been shared with food banks and charities supported by FareShare.
Claire de Silva, head of community at Tesco, said:
“We’re so grateful to our generous customers who kindly do what they can to help their local food banks and charities during our food collection.
“We hope our year-round donation points, now across our smaller convenience stores too, will provide more ways for people to help by giving if they can.”Claire de Silva, Tesco
