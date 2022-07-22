Food being handed over at a Tesco collection point

Shoppers in Lichfield have been thanked for helping to support a national initiative to provide items for food banks and charities.

The equivalent of 19,123 meals were collected across Staffordshire during a Tesco Food Collection drive.

The long-life items have been shared with food banks and charities supported by FareShare.

Claire de Silva, head of community at Tesco, said:

“We’re so grateful to our generous customers who kindly do what they can to help their local food banks and charities during our food collection.

“We hope our year-round donation points, now across our smaller convenience stores too, will provide more ways for people to help by giving if they can.”

