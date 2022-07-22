A new pass is being launched for the M6 Toll ahead of an increase in standard prices for drivers using the road.

The Local Saver is aimed at local motorists and offers six short or mid-distance trips for £29.

Van drivers will be able to purchase a version for £49.

The introduction of the pass comes as a new pricing structure begins on 22nd August which will see a 50p increase on standard tolls for cars, 80p for vans and 90p for lorries.

Michael Whelan, general manager at M6 Toll, said he hoped the new passes would prove popular:

“The free-flowing reliability of the M6 Toll shaves precious time off short trips as well as long distance journeys, but it’s online accounts that give drivers the ease and convenience of knowing they can use the M6toll whenever they want.” Michael Whelan, M6 Toll

For more information about M6toll Savers products and pricing visit www.m6toll.co.uk.