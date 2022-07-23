A site manager at a Fradley housing development has been honoured with an industry award.
Marc Franks is one of six Bellway workers to have been given Quality Awards as part of the National Housebuilding Council Pride in the Job scheme.
The competition is designed to recognise excellence in the construction industry.
Marc, who is site manager at Sheasby Park in Fradley, said:
“It was a surreal feeling once I was made aware that I had won the award, and it took a little while to sink in.
“Even though it is my name on the award, it really isn’t possible to win it without the continuous dedication and attention to detail shown by the whole team.
“My favourite part about my job is that no two days are the same. As a site manager, you must constantly adapt to changing circumstances and tackle any challenges faced head on, and that is something I relish every day I am on site.”Marc Franks
He got an award for destroying the countryside? It’s all pointing to a housing merger with Curborough which will merge with Lichfield!!!
