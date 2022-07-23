Council chiefs in Lichfield have been urged to give their attention to the redevelopment of Burntwood.

Members of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee were told this week of work to bring forward projects as part of the Burntwood Town Deal, including the creation of a new community space in a former pub and the wider redevelopment of Sankey’s Corner.

But Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group, said the consideration of Burntwood by the council was overdue given the number of schemes taking place in Lichfield.

“There’s multi-million pound projects for the leisure centre and city centre in Lichfield. There’s also the multi-million pound Lichfield Garrick which we have subsidised for a number of years, so you’ll forgive me if I don’t feel too grateful for some concentration on Burntwood, though I am grateful for the recent interest.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, told Cllr Norman that there were limitations on what could be achieved for a number of factors – including the redevelopment projects currently taking place in Lichfield.

“Sankey’s Corner is not in our ownership, so that limits some of the influence we can have over it. “I’m keen we complete on the Birmingham Road Site and new Lichfield leisure centre, so we can start to look at what else we need to get done. “We need to be realistic. The pipeline is full on delivering major projects – we need that to be freed up to work on these exciting projects that we’re starting to see emerge in Burntwood now.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

“We all want to drive forward”

The Burntwood Town Deal partnership has seen Lichfield District Council, Staffordshire County Council and Burntwood Town Council work together in a bid to help deliver projects in the area.

But Cllr Norman said he was concerned over how the money was being supplied to support the project.

“I’m not impressed with the funding – multi-million pound authorities Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council want to put in the same amount as Burntwood Town Council.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen said work was needed to showcase how the work on the town deal was divided.