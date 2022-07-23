Lichfield City found their shooting boots with a 5-2 pre-season win at Southam United.

Ivor Green’s men went two up thanks to goals from Sam Fitzgerald and Dan Lomas.

Southam pulled one back ten minutes before the break, but Luke Childs restored City’s two goal advantage.

The second half saw Luke Keen find the bottom corner after Tom Hurdman’s cross to make it 4-1.

But the hosts pulled one back with a strike from the edge of the box.

Lichfield rounded off the score when Lomas got his second of the afternoon from the penalty spot.