Passengers travelling by train in Lichfield are being warned of disruption to services because of strike action.

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway say temporary timetables will be introduced due to the latest industrial action.

The Cross City Line will see two trains an hour between 7.30am and 6.30pm on 27th July because of a walkout by RMT union members.

A strike by drivers’ union ASLEF on 30th July will see no services operating on the line.

Both dates will see no London Northwestern Railway trains running from Lichfield Trent Valley on the West Coast Main Line.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for the train operators, said:

“It is very disappointing that these planned strikes are set to cause significant disruption to our customers. “On both affected dates customers should only travel if their journey is essential and they have no means of transport available to them. “On 30th July, the extent of the strike action means there will be no West Midlands Railway or London Northwestern Railway services at all and customers with essential reasons to travel will need to use alternative modes of transport. “People holding advance tickets for travel on the affected dates can use them on alternative dates or return them to their point of purchase for a refund.” Jonny Wiseman

Some minor disruption to services on the morning of 28th July is also expected due to trains being in the incorrect locations.