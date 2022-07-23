A Lichfield retailer is launching a summer appeal to provide help to local food banks.

Central England Co-op said it hoped customers would be able to donate items to help deal with increasing demand from those organisations helping people cope during the cost of living crisis.

Most requested items currently include UHT Milk, long-life juice, pasta sauce, sponge puddings, tinned fruit and vegetables, tinned meat and fish, rice pudding and washing up liquid.

Many food banks are also keen to receive toiletries such as deodorant and toothpaste.

Store manager Jamie Joyce said:

“We’ve had an amazing response to previous appeals to support our food bank partners at crucial times of the year and we know from speaking to them that sadly the demand is only growing for their services. “The summer holidays is always a particularly busy time anyway with children off school and not able to receive free school meals if they’re eligible. “This is why everyone involved at Central England Co-op is asking members and customers, if they can, to dig deep and help support some great and vital local good causes who are providing a lifeline to people in need in your community.” Jamie Joyce, Central England Co-op

A local appeal recently saw £500 worth of food donated to Lichfield Foodbank after it said that urgent support was needed due to diminishing supplies.

David Clarke, from Lichfield Foodbank, said