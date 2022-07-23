Six airmen who died in a helicopter crash in 1962 will be remembered in a service at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Belvedere XG465 went down in Germany after suffering engine failure.

The crash claimed the lives of Flying Officer John Brundle, Flying Officer Colin Crocker, Senior Technician Roy Mitchell, Corporal Dennis Ottewell, Flight Lieutenant Colin Ross and Squadron Leader Bryan Watson.

The 60th anniversary of the crash will be marked in a service at 10.30am on 27th July.

