A centre for adults with learning disabilities has officially opened in Lichfield.

The Rivers facility has formed from the merger of services in Burntwood and Tamworth.

Operating out of a former older person’s day centre on Braeburn Close, the building has been completely refurbished to offer a reception area, five activity rooms, a sensory room, an accessible kitchen and accessible bathrooms.

An open day marked the official opening of the centre.

Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, said:

“Creating the best environment so adults with learning disabilities are able to thrive is incredibly important. “With The Rivers, an old building has been completely refurbished to offer a large and modern space where people can spend their days engaging in meaningful activities and opportunities. “At the open dayeople have experienced just a small taste of what goes on here and how people with learning disabilities can benefit from a modern day service. “A lot of work has been put into this refurbishment and the merger of two services, and I’d like to thank the people who use this service and their families for supporting us, and staff for their hard work and commitment to make The Rivers a reality.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

People using the service take part in a range of activities including massage, drumming and music, cooking, gardening and trips out in Lichfield.