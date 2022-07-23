Two staff from a Shenstone care home have been honoured with a regional award.
The Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards saw Dawn Jackson named registered manager dignity champion, while Suzanne Mills was social care Covid hero.
The duo from Shenstone Hall Residential Home were among a host of carers honoured at a ceremony this week.
Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“This is always a fantastic event and it was great to meet so many amazing carers and care companies.
“It’s vital that we celebrate and recognise the great work being done in the care sector across Staffordshire and our annual awards help us do that.
“It was also great to see such a mix of winners, from those exceptional informal carers to those working in larger established care providers.
“I’d like to say a huge congratulations to all the winners, those highly commended and all those nominated for an award. They should be very proud of what they have achieved.”Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council
