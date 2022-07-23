Two staff from a Shenstone care home have been honoured with a regional award.

The Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards saw Dawn Jackson named registered manager dignity champion, while Suzanne Mills was social care Covid hero.

The duo from Shenstone Hall Residential Home were among a host of carers honoured at a ceremony this week.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said: