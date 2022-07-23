Chasetown played out two draws as they split their squad across separate fixtures as their pre-season campaign continued.

A trip to Wolverhampton Casuals produced a 3-3 result after letting a two goal lead slip.

Meanwhile at Wednesfield, the other half of the Chasetown squad got off to a perfect start when they took the lead on three minutes via a Kev Hemagou header.

But the hosts equalised when the striker slipped a shot past Callum Cook.

Chasetown kept knocking on the door, with Korey Burke firing wide and Danny O’Callaghan’s shot deflecting narrowly wide.

The home side also had their chances but Cook was on hand to tip efforts wide of the upright and over the bar.

On the hour mark another chance Mitch Botfield went close with a free kick over the bar.

Rafferty Winnall almost scored with his first touch in a Chasetown shirt when he found himself one-on-one with the keeper, only for his shot to drop wide of the post.

Hemagou came close to doubling his tally when he had a shot tipped wide by Wednesfield’s goalkeeper.