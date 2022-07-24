The journey of the Queen’s Baton Relay through Staffordshire has been hailed as “fantastic” by a county councillor.

The relay visited Lichfield and Burntwood earlier this week on route to the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games later this month.

The National Memorial Arboretum, Beacon Park and Chasewater were among the locations in the district to welcome the batonbearers chosen for their work with charities, organisations and local communities.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, Cllr Victoria Wilson, said: