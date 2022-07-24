The journey of the Queen’s Baton Relay through Staffordshire has been hailed as “fantastic” by a county councillor.
The relay visited Lichfield and Burntwood earlier this week on route to the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games later this month.
The National Memorial Arboretum, Beacon Park and Chasewater were among the locations in the district to welcome the batonbearers chosen for their work with charities, organisations and local communities.
Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, Cllr Victoria Wilson, said:
“This week’s Queen’s Baton Relay has been fantastic, travelling through each district and borough around the county.
“Despite the incredibly hot weather earlier this week, hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the event.
“This has been a real and lasting tribute to every volunteer who took part – each of them has an incredible story to tell and are valued within their communities.
“We’re now looking forward to the main event and seeing some of the world’s finest athletes, including our own from Staffordshire.”Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council
