A musician says it is “an absolute pleasure” to bring the sounds of Buddy Holly to the stage in Lichfield.

Jason Shaw will take on the role of the legendary performer when the show visits the Lichfield Garrick on 30th July.

He will be joined by guitarist Nik Barrell, bassist Markus Feld, drummer Tom Vercnocke and keyboard player Alan Grice when the Buddy Holly and the Cricketers tour comes to the city.

For Jason, it’s a role he’s delighted to be able to take on.

“It was my father who first introduced me to Buddy Holly and his works. “Many of my memories of this music are shared with my old man which makes it an even greater honour to play it as much as I do. “I think Buddy’s influence can be traced directly into the works of The Beatles works and, by extension, glanced occasionally in contemporary music. “It’s one of the reasons why I think he’s still the focus of many a TV documentary and considered a primary driver in any comprehensive look at pop music history.” Jason Shaw

The show will feature hits including That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore and Raining In My Heart.

And Jason admits he can’t wait to get back in front of live audiences after the impact of the pandemic.

“It’s been very difficult having to be separated from live music so I’m just relieved beyond belief to be going again – I’m overjoyed. “The music was built to get people moving and most of the time it still works.” Jason Shaw

For ticket information, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.