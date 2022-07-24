Highways chiefs say they are “aware of public perceptions” on the state of roads across Staffordshire as they prepare to extend a deal with a repairs contractor.

Staffordshire County Council has confirmed it intends to renew an agreement with Amey as part of a wider investment plan to improve the service.

The agreement will see annual performance arrangements put in place to ensure repair targets are met in order to enable changes to the delivery of some services to be made if necessary.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said that he was aware of views the public had on the state of roads in the region – but said the new deal would have “flexibility” if targets were not being met.

“Our partnership with Amey is ten years old at the end of September 2024. This is a timely opportunity to review how we work in future and how everything we do supports our vision and ambition for the highway service. “We are aware of public perceptions around highways, which is why believe through this potential new arrangement we can make positive changes while maintaining flexibility if we feel the performance isn’t where it should be. “We are confident we have the right partner in Amey. We believe that extending our partnership for an initial five-year period will ensure that the service continues to have valuable resilience, and that we have the flexibility to look at services to ensure they continually meet our goals. “It is essential that we transform our highways deliver offer to ensure that the improvements we make are continuous, and that we are offering the best possible customer service, quality and value for money for our residents and businesses.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The county council says it has invested an additional £15.5million into road maintenance over the next year.

Richard Harris, account director for Amey in Staffordshire, said: