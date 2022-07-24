A replica of a royal crown is to be auctioned off in Lichfield.

The duplicate of the King George IV State Diadem was created by Richard Witek in 2012 as a retirement project.

The Walsall jeweller made the replica of the item created for the king’s coronation in 1821 from an online image.

Crafted in sterling silver and featuring 1,280 stones, it is expected to fetch £4,500 to £7,000 when it goes under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on Tuesday (26th July).

Mr Witek said he decided to embark on the project to keep him busy during his retirement.

“I worked on it for 440 hours – 11 weeks of work and a lot of blood, sweat and tears. Hopefully someone out there will appreciate it for the work which has gone into it. “I did enjoy doing it. It’s a personal achievement representing the culmination of a lifetime in the jewellery trade. “I chose the diadem partly because of the 2012 jubilee and because I always wanted to make at least one piece which was not to be worn but admired for posterity. “Hopefully this gives a good impression of what the real one is like.” Richard Witek

The 77-year-old started his career with a six-year apprenticeship at H Samuel in 1960 and later worked out of Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, specialising in handmade pieces. He also spent 17 years teaching the trade.

These days the grandfather-of-two still keeps his hand in – by making one-off charms for his granddaughter.

Details of the item and other lots in the auction are available online.