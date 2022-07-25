Protesters have again targeted a Shenstone factory it says is linked to the manufacture of military drones used by Israel.

The Palestine Action members damaged the UAV Engines building and threw paint over the frontage yesterday (24th July).

It is the latest protest at the Lynn Lane site by the group.

A Palestine Action spokesperson said:

“The British military hold deep ties with Elbit. Britain is an accomplice in an international industry built on occupation. “We can only cut these ties with direct action taken by the masses – ordinary people, willing to make sacrifices in order to end our collective complicity.” Palestine Action spokesperson

spokesperson for Elbit Systems UK said: