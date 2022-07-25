Protesters have again targeted a Shenstone factory it says is linked to the manufacture of military drones used by Israel.
The Palestine Action members damaged the UAV Engines building and threw paint over the frontage yesterday (24th July).
It is the latest protest at the Lynn Lane site by the group.
A Palestine Action spokesperson said:
“The British military hold deep ties with Elbit. Britain is an accomplice in an international industry built on occupation.
“We can only cut these ties with direct action taken by the masses – ordinary people, willing to make sacrifices in order to end our collective complicity.”Palestine Action spokesperson
spokesperson for Elbit Systems UK said:
“We can confirm UAV Engines in Shenstone was attacked by a violent group who attempted an illegal entry.
“Our security staff prevented any significant damage and the site was secured quickly. Six people were arrested and we will assist the police with their investigation.
“Elbit Systems UK is proud to provide vital support and equipment for the British armed forces and this work is continuing today, unaffected by this attempted disruption.”Elbit Systems UK spokesperson
The British military use these drones by wilfully damaging the plant and disrupting production they put our military at risk. They need arresting and locking up not just watched by the police
Agree with ML, though a comma would have been useful after the word drones.
Curborough Rd Resident,will agree but once post is pressed it is too late
