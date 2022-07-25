The latest Meet the Artist session is taking place at The Hub at St Mary’s this week.

The Lichfield city centre venue will welcome local artist Jackie Roberts who creates line drawings of architecture around the city.

She will be in The Hub’s coffee shop on 30th July where people will also be able to purchase prints of her work on a range of merchandise including tea towels, bags and postcards.

Julia Baden, from The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“We’re delighted that Jackie is coming to share her enthusiasm and inspiration for drawing the architecture of our lovely city. “Here at The Hub, we are very lucky to occupy one of Lichfield’s beautiful landmark buildings – what an ideal place to come and meet Jackie and see her work.” Julia Baden, The Hub at St Mary’s

Jackie’s work can also be seen online at www.love2dream.co.uk.