Councillors have been told they must deliver on a commitment to help fund regeneration projects in Burntwood.

A meeting of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny was updated on proposals for the town, including efforts to turn a disused pub into a new community space.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said she hoped her district council colleagues would honour commitments to support the project and others.

“This proposal came from the town council and was pushed at a recent site meeting at Sankey’s Corner with representatives from the district and county councils. “They were certainly supportive and interested in what we had to say. “It was my understanding that this was to be kept confidential for the present so that we didn’t raise expectations before we had a clear prospect of delivering them but, now the district council has brought this into the public domain, they really must 100% deliver on this commitment.” Cllr Sue Woodward

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader Cllr Iain Eadie told the meeting that it hoped to commit part of the £3.2million from the Government via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to projects in Burntwood.

Cllr Darren Ennis, deputy leader of the town council, said:

“As the councillors closest to our residents here, we have again listened to the them and the consistent requests for improvements, specifically at Sankey’s Corner and The Oak pub site. “We know that this has been a source of real frustration for many years. “Taking this feedback and acknowledging that most of Sankey’s Corner is in private rather than council ownership, lead councillors in Burntwood came up with a proposal for bringing life back to Sankey’s Corner and the pub, via a 19-page business plan which we passed on to Lichfield District Council. “It is great to hear that the district council will now follow up with some action and I for one will look forward to seeing it delivered.” Cllr Darren Ennis

Cllr Mike Wilcox, chair of the Lichfield District Council overview and scrutiny committee, also said he will be lobbying the deputy leader of the county council, Cllr Philip White, to fund the new proposed traffic management scheme for Sankey’s Corner and on his commitment to put funds into the joint venture projects.

Cllr Woodward added: