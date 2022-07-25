Police are hunting two men spotted trying to break into a van in Stonnall.
The criminals targeted the Piaggio Porter vehicle parked outside a property on Main Street between 2.30am and 2.40am on 15th July.
Officers say two men were seen using a screw driver in an attempt to remove the lock on the driver’s door of the van.
After failing to gain entry they left in a waiting vehicle towards the direction of Chester Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.
