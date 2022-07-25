People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to take part in a regional study exploring ways to make careers in music more accessible for young people.

Arts Council England has commissioned researchers from Birmingham City University to lead the year-long project looking at experiences of music learning in the Midlands.

It comes on the back of a previous study which found that people from lower socio-economic backgrounds struggle to get fair access to a full range of training and job opportunities in the classical music sector.

The new research will investigate the challenges and opportunities in music learning based on factors such as age, disability, gender, ethnicity, sexuality and personal circumstances.

Dr Claire Mera-Nelson, director for music at Arts Council England, said:

“We want to make sure that if you have the talent and skills, then no matter what your background there are opportunities for you to forge a successful career within music. “By taking part in this research, musicians and creatives in the Midlands can help us take vital steps towards that goal.” Dr Claire Mera-Nelson, Arts Council England

The new survey is aimed at musicians over the age of 18, music teachers, organisations and practitioners from across the Midlands.

Young musicians will be able to share their views through a different survey later in the year.

Dr Adam Whittaker, head of pedagogy at Birmingham City University’s Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, said: