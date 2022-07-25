People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to make sure they renew their tax credit claims.

More 220,000 eligible people across the UK are still to apply before 31st July, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

They are warning that people are at risk of seeing their payments stopped if they miss the deadline.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said:

“The 31st July deadline is fast approaching and renewing your tax credits is too important to forget. “HMRC support is available at all times of the day and night via gov.uk and the smartphone app to help customers get their renewals right. “It’s great to see so many have already renewed their tax credits – but I urge those who are yet to renew to do so as soon as possible, in order to avoid having their payments stopped.” Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC

HMRC has released a video to explain how tax credits customers can use the HMRC app to manage and update their details.