A report has recommended plans for a four bedroom property in Alrewas should be approved.

The proposal would see a four bedroom home with double garage built at the rear of 156 Main Street.

Objections have been raised over so-called infill development.

But a report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee has recommended the scheme should be given the green light.

“The site is located within the sustainable settlement of Alrewas and the proposal comprises infill development within the village settlement boundary. “Infill development is supported within the adopted Alrewas Neighbourhood Plan which forms part of the development plan against which the proposals must be assessed.” Planning report

A final decision will be made at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on 1st August.