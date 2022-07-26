Police are appealing for information after a number of vehicle crimes in Lichfield.
A car was broken into on Leomansley View between 3.40pm on 20th July and 4pm the following day, while another was targeted near garages on Abnalls Croft at some point between 9.30pm and 8.15am on the same dates.
A third incident saw a Peugeot 3008 taken from Trafalgar Way after the keys taken from a house between 1.30pm on 23rd July and 4.10pm the following day.
Anyone with information on any of the crimes can contact police on 101.
The increase in crime associated to vehicles has gone up massively in the last 10 days in the Lichfield area. I wonder if it associated with anything else locally?
I also witnessed someone interfering with equipment and maybe fuel stored on a lorry trailer in Lichfield on Sunday afternoon (which is reported to the company).
@ Ian and fly tipping in the lanes? Hmm what could be the reason?
