The boss of a Lichfield business says he hopes a trial of a four-day working week will help staff be “happier and more productive”.

Around 70 companies across the county are taking part in a trial looking at working patterns.

Lichfield-based Cream HR have decided to make the switch themselves in a bid to help support their workforce.

Director Anthony Sutton said:

“After some thought about how best to support the team, I decided to trial the four-day week. “We have always believed in output over input and the four-day week is just one way of recognising that. “The intention is that each member of the team spends a day resting, recuperating and refreshing so they are able to give 100% when in the office. “The obvious concern is that our service levels might slip, which would be absolutely devastating to us, but I truly believe that if people have time to rest or use the time to do something they are passionate about such as a hobby or volunteering they will be happier and more productive at work.” Anthony Sutton, Cream HR

The company will continue to operate across all five working days, with staff staggering their additional day off.

“We hope that by working in this way the business will run as normal and clients won’t see any difference in the service that we are providing, perhaps they will even see an improvement in productivity. “After three months we will be reviewing this work pattern and looking for any teething problems and finding solutions. “It is my hope that this will give us a vibrant and refreshed team. I would advise other businesses to consider giving it a try.” Anthony Sutton, Cream HR

