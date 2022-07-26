The latest Conservative leadership debate showed why Liz Truss is the best candidate to be the new Prime Minister, Lichfield’s MP has said.
She faced off against Rishi Sunak on TV last night (25th July) as the two sought to convince the party membership why they should get their vote.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant – who had previously backed Penny Mordaunt before she was eliminated from the race to be leader – said Mr Sunak had failed to give enough focus on the West Midlands region during his time as Chancellor.
“The TV debate last night has confirmed my view that Liz is the better candidate for the West Midlands.
“I fear that when Rishi was Chancellor, he was ‘captured’ by the civil servants into conventional Treasury thinking unable to find a way out of the world-wide cost of living crisis.
“Whereas the United States and other countries have decided to borrow in order to fund support for their citizens, Rishi Sunak sticks to the Treasury line calling for greater restraint and higher taxes when times are already tough – Liz Truss recognises this.
“I also believe that while Rishi’s targeted and generous support for those most needy, provided when he was Chancellor, was welcome, it fuelled inflation. In France and elsewhere, they were less targeted reducing prices at the fuel pump instead which, of course, reduces inflation and spiralling wage demands.
“But most of all, I believe that while Liz Truss will help the West Midlands, Rishi has concentrated all his focus on the north of England and has not always engaged constructively with the West Midlands Metro Mayor.
“While that is understandable as he represents a Yorkshire seat, this does not help our region.”Michael Fabricant
Mr Fabricant said the loyalty shown to Boris Johnson by Mrs Truss should also be applauded.
“Liz has been a highly effective Foreign Secretary and Trade Secretary before that, and stayed loyal to Boris until the very end.
“She did not precipitate a crisis by resigning nor did she have a campaign preprepared including an expensive promotional video released the very day Boris stood down.
“She is imaginative and not constrained by Treasury thinking.
“To me character and loyalty count as much as ability and Liz has all three. She will make an effective Prime Minister, continue to provide support for Ukraine, and make the most of Brexit – she has my vote.”Michael Fabricant
I have been here in UK for since 1978 and I have been witness with the Labour Party under ex prime minister James Gallaham. Every thing full of mess the House Common so roundabout by the chicken with a rubbish. When Mrs Margaret Hitacher take over the pover since then I’ve never changed another party. I has my Elizabeth Truss vote. All the best
According to Truss, “Once they enter the workplace, the British are among the worst idlers in the world,” they said. “We work among the lowest hours, we retire early and our productivity is poor.” From Britannia Unchained.
According to Dr Johnson, “Sir, there is no settling the point of precedence between a louse and a flea.”
Presumably Fabricant shares Truss’ views on the voters.
I must’ve watched a different debate. I thought they were both appalling – Sunak came across as arrogant and entitled, and Truss came across as lightweight and lacking substance. If this is truly the best that’s on offer from the Tory party, I think it’s definitely time for a general election.
What’s genuinely scary is that these two are, allegedly, the brightest and best on offer. I wouldn’t put either in charge of a child’s birthday party, let alone a country.
Sunak has all the common touch of a part-time megalomaniac, and Truss simply cannot inspire an ounce of confidence via her insipid, I’ll thought through vision. Both are very, very weak and will hand Labour a resounding victory.
Seriously, can you imagine either of these two dealing with difficult world leaders? Putin must be laughing his leather chaps off.
@ Joanne Grange I agree but the Conservative Party members will vote for Liz Truss regardless, for various reasons. Either candidate will be a turn off to the red wall voters who liked their rogue and chancer, who did not play by the rules.
It was always going to be Truss our Mordaunt depending on who got on the ballot.
What price Boris to return one way or another?
Why is Fabricant harping on about the West Midlands? He “represents” Lichfield and Burntwood.
Oh hang on, his boyfriend is Andy Street – West Midlands Mayor…..
Mike, for once in your career, please vote for the people in your constituency and not in the interest of your colleagues or friends.
It’s no shock that Fabricant would support the “continuity Boris” candidate. Johnson is a liar and a charlatan, Truss is no better and it is saddening our MP supports them both. This whole process is an affront to democracy and we deserve so much better. The UK needs a general election.
