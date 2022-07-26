A thousand junior footballers have taken part in a festival celebrating the sport in Burntwood.

The event was held at Coppy Nook Park and was organised by Burntwood Dragons and Phoenix.

Players from across the Midlands, aged between six and 16 took part.

Club chairman Gaz Wood said:

“It was great to see kids enjoying themselves, learning to compete and getting good healthy exercise. “It was a real family day out where mums and dads were so supportive.” Gaz Wood, Burntwood Dragons and Phoenix

A Hammerwich Parish Council spokesperson said: