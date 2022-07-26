Lichfield City’s pre-season continued with a 3-0 defeat against Hednesford Town.

The visitors went in front with a goal from a trialist just before half-time.

The lead was doubled when Andre Landell netted with an hour on the clock.

Landell doubled his tally five minutes before the end when he sprung the Lichfield offside trap to score.

City thought they’d pulled one back shortly afterwards, but the offside flag denied them a consolation.