A police forensics team based in Lichfield is celebrating after being accredited for its work.

The Staffordshire Police unit was inspected by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS).

The four day process saw officers put through their paces as they completed a crime scene assessment to ensure it met the force’s standard operating procedures.

The team were also involved in writing standard operating procedures, completing validation experiments to ensure the vehicles, kit and equipment used are fit for purpose, and completing ongoing competency assessments.

Joanna Hill, forensic area manager at Staffordshire Police, said: