A road in Burntwood has been blocked after fly-tippers dumped rubbish on it.

Waste including window frames, paperwork and chairs were left on The Roche.

Cllr Rob Birch, chairman of Burntwood Town Council, said he hoped those responsible could be caught.

“Another load of rubbish dumped in the lanes between Lichfield and Burntwood – it is absolutely disgusting. “Hopefully, there is enough detail in the dumped paperwork to hold those responsible to account.” Cllr Rob Birch

People can report fly-tipping or provide information about offences atwww.lichfielddc.gov.uk/report or by calling 01543 308999.