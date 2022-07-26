Sponsors have been confirmed for the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.

The free event takes place on 3rd September and will feature live music and a fireworks finale.

Around 15,000 people are expected to attend – and sponsors have been thanked for helping to ensure the proms remains a free attraction.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, said:

“Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park is always a fantastic occasion enjoyed by thousands of people. “We wish to thank all the businesses that have come forward as sponsors and advertisers to help make it happen again this year.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Sponsors this year include:

Strongs Plastic Products

Brownhill Hayward Brown

Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad

Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce

More Space 4 U

Zest education

Prizm Solutions

Tenet Mortgage Solutions

Wilcox Refinishers

Blue Print Design

The Best of Lichfield

Keelys LLP Solicitors

Beacon Street Garage

C residential

Support has also been provided by Lichfield City Council, the Swinfen Broun Trust and county councillors Richard Cox, Janet England, Colin Greatorex and David Smith via their community fund allocation.

Businesses can also advertise in our Lichfield Proms programme from £100. The A5 glossy programme, which contains song lyrics from the programme of music, is full colour and sold for £1 at the event.

To find out more about advertising opportunities or corporate sponsorship, please call the team on 01543 308029 or email proms@lichfieldc.gov.uk