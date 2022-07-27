A campaigner has written to the editor of a magazine to complain about the inclusion of a wine column by local MP Christopher Pincher.

The Tamworth MP – who represents areas including Shenstone, Stonnall and Fazeley – has resigned his deputy chief whip role after admitting he “embarrassed” himself after drinking too much.

But despite being suspended by the party while an investigation into his conduct campaign, his latest column in The Critic magazine has been published.

Headlined ‘How not to get pickled’, the MP discusses the merits of non-alcoholic cocktails.

Local campaigner Huw Loxton has now written to the editor of the magazine calling for no further columns to be published until the investigation into Mr Pincher is completed.

He said:

“Regardless of what any investigation may decide, Mr Pincher for the second time has resigned from his position in government. “His behaviour has caused embarrassment, and without any further findings falls well short of the standards one should expect from those in public office. “I wanted to place on my record my disgust that you continue to publish columns by Christopher Pincher MP.” Huw Loxton

Mr Loxton said he felt particularly annoyed that Mr Pincher continued writing for the magazine while not updating constituents.

“He continues to be our MP, although we have heard nothing from him for over three weeks. What makes you think it’s acceptable that he continues to write for your publication?” Huw Loxton

There was no answer when the Local Democracy Reporter Service tried to call Christopher Pincher’s office. The Critic magazine has also been approached for a response.