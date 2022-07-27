Staff at a Lichfield-based business have been honoured for their long service.

The 56 workers have clocked up a combined 1,940 years with Central England Co-op.

They were honoured at the company’s annual celebration for those with between 30 and 50 years of service.

Sarah Dickins, chief people officer at Central England Co-op, said:

“It was wonderful to spend time with so many colleagues who embody our values and principles and who have shown such commitment to our society.

“Their level of dedication is incredibly humbling and deserving of our recognition.

“I am so very proud to be part of a co-operative society with such a fantastic record of long serving colleagues.”

Sarah Dickins, Central England Co-op