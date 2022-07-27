A Lichfield office building has been bought by a media travel business.
Shire House had previously been earmarked for housing after planning permission was granted for 18 apartments on the site.
But commercial property agent Siddall Jones confirmed the site had now been sold for “a sum in excess off the £995,000 asking price” to Access Bookings Ltd who plan to retain it as office space.
The company, which provides services for media organisations working around the globe, said the location was an ideal base.
Ed Siddall-Jones, managing director of Siddall Jones, said:
“We had a lot of interest from local developers but in the end sold it to a local business for their new head office.
“Access Bookings Ltd is a very exciting company and clearly with the increasing appetite for new programmes on streaming as well as terrestrial channels, their services are only going to be more in demand each year.
“We wish them well in their new home and were pleased to be able to ‘book’ somewhere for the expert bookers.”Ed Siddall-Jones
Our volunteers moderated 1423 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.