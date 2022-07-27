A Lichfield office building has been bought by a media travel business.

Shire House had previously been earmarked for housing after planning permission was granted for 18 apartments on the site.

But commercial property agent Siddall Jones confirmed the site had now been sold for “a sum in excess off the £995,000 asking price” to Access Bookings Ltd who plan to retain it as office space.

The company, which provides services for media organisations working around the globe, said the location was an ideal base.

Ed Siddall-Jones, managing director of Siddall Jones, said: