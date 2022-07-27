The National Memorial Arboretum has been given a Green Flag Award.

It is the second time the Alrewas centre for remembrance has received the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

In a bid to ensure it achieved the accolade again, the arboretum has taken part in activities such as No Mow May to improve biodiversity across the 150-acre site and the creation of a new herb garden for use by foodservice staff.

Andy Ansell, head of estates at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Responsibly caring for a 150-acre site is a never-ending task, and our incredible staff and volunteers work relentlessly to keep our grounds in pristine condition, ensuring that we continue to offer a world-class setting for hundreds of thousands of people to explore each year. “It was fantastic to receive our first ever Green Flag Award last year, and we have continued to work hard on our improvement plans, ahead of welcoming the judges back again this year. “Our inspirational landscape is home to over 400 memorials and we are determined to preserve them for future generations by following sustainable estate management practices.” Andy Ansell, National Memorial Arboretum

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.

This year, a total of 2,208 Green Flag Awards have been presented across the UK.

Paul Todd, manager of the Green Flag Awards, said: