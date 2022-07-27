Passengers are being urged to check their journeys as the latest industrial action on the railways takes place.

Members of the RMT union will walkout today (27th July) in a move that will see major disruption to services, including trains finishing much earlier than usual on the Cross City Line.

As a result, people are once again being advised to only travel by rail if necessary.

Denise Wetton, Network Rail’s Central route director, said:

“It’s hugely disappointing that we are facing another day of RMT strike action which will impact the entire network and cause disruption to passengers across the region. “Our advice is to only travel if necessary and regularly check National Rail Enquiries as the few services which will be running will finish early in the afternoon.”

Passengers can also visit train websites for more information on cancellations and ticket information:

Passengers are also being told to expect disruption on Thursday morning with a later start to services as employees return to duties.

Disruption is also expected on 30th July when train drivers’ union Aslef will stage a walk out.