Police say a range of approaches will be used to tackle anti-social behaviour across the region this summer.

Diversionary tactics, targeted patrols and crime prevention advice are among the steps being taken by Staffordshire Police, while local commanders will also keep additional powers for tactics such as dispersal order under continual review.

The force says officers will use local knowledge and analysis of recent crime trends to provide “visible reassurance” for communities.

Chief Inspector Laura Morrey, Staffordshire Police’s lead for anti-social behaviour, said:

“We don’t underestimate the impact anti-social behaviour can have on communities, which is why tackling it is an everyday commitment for us and our partners in Staffordshire. “During the school holidays we tend to see an increase in complaints of anti-social behaviour where young people are identified as being responsible. “We want young people to have fun this summer, but to do so safely and be aware of the potential consequences of their actions or how they might affect others.” Chief Inspector Laura Morrey, Staffordshire Police

Police also hope “diversionary activities” such as the Space summer programme for young people will also play a part in reducing levels of anti-social behaviour linked to the school summer holiday period.

The scheme runs until 26th August and offers sessions in activities such as sport, trips out and arts and crafts. Sessions can be booked online.