Time is running out for participants to register for the Lichfield 10K race.

Organisers say less than 100 places remain for runners to take their place on the start line on 11th September.

The Lichfield 10K and Fun Run will take place on a new course for participants of all abilities, with a start and finish in Beacon Park and road closures in place along the route.

A spokesperson said:

The course will provide fantastic views of Lichfield and the surrounding countryside.

“The whole route will be marshalled by members of Lichfield Running Club and our supporters to ensure safety and so runners are safe throughout the race. “If you do not feel you can complete that course there is also a 2km fun run. It doesn’t matter if you walk it all the way, fancy dress is welcome and there are no age limits. “This year children from local primary schools and their families are being encouraged to come along and take part in the fun run. “Everyone is welcome, all ages and abilities – it’s just about having a go and being part of something big.”

Both the 10K and the fun run start at 10.30am. For details on how to register visit lichfield10k.co.uk.