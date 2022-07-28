An Alrewas man says he plans to head Down Under after scooping a prize in a charity raffle.

David Macnulty won the second prize in the St Giles Hospice competition.

The fundraising summer raffle has raised more than £93,000 for the Whittington-based charity.

Mr Macnulty, 72, said he had supported St Giles since his mother was cared for during her final days at the hospice in October 2002.

His late wife, Alison, was also supported by St Giles throughout her cancer journey back in 2020.

“St Giles has played a big part in my life, since losing my mother and then my wife – life hasn’t been the same since Alison died. “Taking the phone call and hearing that I’d won £2,000 was a bit of a shock I must say – you enter these things, but you never really expect to win them. It’s also my birthday next month, so what a fantastic way to celebrate! “Before Alison died in 2020, we were due to take a trip to Australia to visit family. Unfortunately, on the Thursday before we were due to fly, Alison received her cancer diagnosis, so we had to cancel the trip. “With my winnings, I’m going to make sure I rebook that trip to Australia again so I can spend Christmas Day on the beach with family. “I’m going to turn it into an around the world trip with my sister, who was also in the car with me when I found out that I had won – Alison would be so happy that I’m making the trip again.” David Macnulty

The amount raised for the charity has been one of the highest totals achieved since the raffle began.

Elinor Eustace, income generation director at St Giles Hospice, said: