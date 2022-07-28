A new valuation event is being held in Burntwood for people to find out what their jewellery might be worth.

Lichfield’s Richard Winterton Auctioneers will launch the pop-up event at Burntwood Library from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on 2nd August.

They will then be held each Tuesday to give valuations on items of jewellery, watches, gold and silver.

Richard Winterton said:

“Discovering hidden treasure is the essence of what we’re about and we’re delighted to bring this new free evaluation service to Burntwood. “As demonstrated by our recent summer fine art sale, collectors all over the world keep their fingers on the pulse and can easily join our auctions online. “With a new programme of weekly sales taking us into the autumn and beyond, it’s a great time to drop in to see us and make the most of a buoyant auction market.” Richard Winterton

For more details visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk/valuation-events.