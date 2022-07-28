Concerns over recent developments and buildings standing empty have been raised as part of a review of the Lichfield City Centre Conservation Area.

The issues were highlighted by Lichfield Civic Society own comments to consultants who are looking at aspects such as the boundaries and future management plan for the area.

A spokesperson for the civic society said the group had pointed out a number of concerns with the current scope of the conservation protection, including recent developments and long-standing issues.

“The conservation area plays a vital role in protecting Lichfield’s heritage and preserving the character of the city but, perhaps inevitably with the passage of time, some gaps in that protection have become apparent. “Some recent decisions made by the district council on important sites within, or directly adjacent to, the Conservation Area seem to ignore the development policies. “One can only assume that the gain from new development – or fear of a successful appeal – was felt to outweigh the previously saved policies. “For example, the main approach to the city from the south, The Friary, is now dominated by the overlarge Premier Inn development and, sadly, an equally large building is now being constructed in Sandford Street adjacent to the Grade II listed 19th Century house at number 28, ignoring the established roof lines nearer to Beacon Park. “On the north of the city, the development of residential units on Cross Keys is far from attractive and the very recent re-use of the 1930s Regal Cinema site, although long awaited and welcome in principle, has been allowed to introduce a lift shaft that breaks the roof line on the Tamworth Street frontage.” Lichfield Civic Society

The civic society also said it had concerns over the historic fabric of some buildings being eroded in recent times.

A boarded up building in Lichfield city centre

“Despite earlier success in persuading McDonalds to amend their corporate style for Lichfield, several examples of overlarge plastic fascia have appeared – often in bold rather than pastel colours. “The latest issue is the council’s slow reaction to the loss of the historic pub sign at The Scales’ public house, which has now been rebranded as ‘No 24’ with an overlarge, mainly black, hanging sign in place of the historic scales sign. “There is a different issue with the former listed premises at 4 Bore Street. This was once the Prince of Wales public house, before later becoming La Feria. “But it has lain empty for over ten years – what a terrible advertisement to greet visitors to the city.” Lichfield Civic Society

Full details of the civic society’s response to the consultation are available online.