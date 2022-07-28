A Burntwood councillor has spoken of his anger at the latest fly-tipping incident in the area.

The carriageway at The Roche was blocked earlier this week when waste was dumped across the road.

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Conservative member for Highfield ward at Lichfield District Council, said such incidents were frustrating for residents.

“It makes my blood boil – these small lanes are not only used by residents, but also by farmers transporting produce to and from their fields in the Highfield ward. “I urge people to check tradesmen and removal companies for the correct licencing and accreditation – these can be confirmed by asking to see a waste carrier licence that is issued by the Environment Agency and a waste transfer note that has been signed by a company receiving waste from the removal company.” Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Lichfield District Council

People can report fly-tipping or provide information about offences atwww.lichfielddc.gov.uk/report or by calling 01543 308999.